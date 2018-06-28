Gotemba – The 2018 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific round four race gets underway at Fuji Speedway, in Japan, this weekend at the foot of Japan's sacred mountain, as part of the second Ferrari Racing Days held in Asia this year. A record 39 cars will take to the track on Friday for two rounds of free practice before returning on Saturday for the first qualifying session and Race-1, while Qualifying 2 and Race-2 will take place on Sunday.

Trofeo Pirelli. Following the last race held on 27 May at the Shanghai International Circuit, Philippe Prette from Italy is leading the table standings in the Trofeo Pirelli class with 78 points. Alex Au of Hong Kong is a close second with only 2 points separating him and Prette after his double win there. In third place is Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia with 56 points. As the series enters mid-season, they will definitely have victory on their minds this weekend.

Coppa Shell. Tani Hanna from Lebanon continues to lead the Coppa Shell class with 88 points after winning the last race in Shanghai, followed by Yanbin Xing from China and Tiger Wu from Chinese Taipei with 74 and 61 points respectively.

Coppa Shell Am. Meanwhile, David Dicker from Australia increased his lead in the Coppa Shell Am class with a total of 99 points after winning both his races in Shanghai, a 20-point advantage over South Korea’s Andrew Moon. Min Xiao from China is third with 74 points.

Race Schedule. The Challenge drivers will undertake two rounds of practice sessions tomorrow, with the first race on Saturday at 3:00 pm (8 CET) and the second race on Sunday at 3:45 pm (8.45 CET).