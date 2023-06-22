Brands Hatch hosts the third round of Ferrari Challenge UK

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK heads to the iconic Brands Hatch GP circuit for the third round of the series, Saturday, 24 and Sunday, 25 June. For the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers, this weekend could prove to a critical moment at the midpoint of an emphatic season. On Saturday, they race on the shorter and more technical Indy circuit, whereas Sunday’s race changes to the historic GP configuration.

Trofeo Pirelli. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) remains top of the class with 64 points after a stellar start to the season with 3 wins and a third place, though the job is far from over with plenty more hurdles to come. Ever-chasing in his rear-view are two seasoned professionals in the form of H. Sikkens (HR Owen) who won here in 2021 – and Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham), whose aptitude for this circuit gleaned from a catalogue of appearances throughout his racing career make him an unpredictable, strong contender. Usual suspects Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) and Faisal al Faisal (HR Owen) can never be ruled out of delivering a performance out of the top drawer either, as the drivers are challenged with two configurations to master.

Coppa Shell. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) begins Round Three at the top of the Coppa Shell with an abundance of confidence with 4 out of 4 wins so far. However, the dynamics of the class make the final order impossible to predict, with a mixed field of experienced pros and budding new talent. Always in contention and capable of a victory are Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), Paul Rogers (JCT600), whilst debutant Chris Smith (Graypaul Birmingham) has also shown some excellent pace that will no doubt be rewarded with a podium soon.

Schedule. Race 1 takes place at 15.25 on Saturday, and Race 2 takes place at 15.05 on Sunday. The times given are local.