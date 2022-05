Five episodes for five hundred tests. The ‘Bertolini 500’ journey closes with the Italian driver sharing some final anecdotes and interesting facts to celebrate his prestigious milestone. As we arrive at the 500th test, naturally we look back to the past, to Andrea Bertolini’s first test drive in a single-seater. This remarkable journey was made possible by the many people who believed in Andrea’s abilities and talent, and at the end of the video he dedicates a thought to them.