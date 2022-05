After his triumph in round one at Monza, Frenchman Ange Barde won again in the Ferrari Challenge. His superb brace at Brno puts him in the running for the rest of the championship.

"It was a great weekend! I am delighted with two victories. I am back in the championship fight, but I have to admit it was tough. I hope I can fight for the top positions in the standings right to the end. We'll see what happens in the next few rounds".