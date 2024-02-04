Al Marzouq takes victory in final race of winter challenge in Abu Dhabi

Winter Challenge. Al Marzouq was the fastest on track on Sunday, qualifying on pole earlier in the day before leading the final race from start to finish at Yas Marina, securing his third victory of the weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class.

Dylan Medler (The Collection), starting on the front row for the third successive race, maintained his P2 position throughout before finishing on the podium. Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm Baron Motorsport) would take P3 overall and in class for his third podium of the weekend.

Maya Hartge sealed a thrilling victory in Race 3 for her second victory in Coppa Shell, with the German driver crossing the chequered flag just 0.261 seconds ahead of Mohamed Al Adsani (Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co.) in second position. Yan Bin Xing (CTF China) secured P3 in class for his first podium finish in Abu Dhabi.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Ruihua Wu (CTF China) won Race 3 for his first victory and third podium finish of the weekend, after the race was red-flagged in the early proceedings to clear the track following contact without consequences for the drivers.

Lisa Clark (Pellin Racing) and Hassan Daboussi (Fast Auto Technic.Co.Ltd) took P2 and P3 in the final race of the weekend at Yas Marina.

Sunday’s racing action concluded the second year of Ferrari Racing Days in Abu Dhabi, with thousands of Ferraristi in attendance at Yas Marina to witness the high-speed racing and over 260 Ferrari cars on track in the Ferrari Owner’s Parade organized by Ferrari Middle East.