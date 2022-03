As the debut round of Ferrari Challenge’s 30th anniversary, the Circuit of the Americas will be host to a very special gathering of historic Ferrari Challenge race cars. Sporting their original liveries of the period, one example of each of the cars used over the series’ 30 year history will be on display for the spectators and paddock to enjoy throughout the weekend. Some even took to the track to get a few laps in to revive some long-lost memories and experiences.