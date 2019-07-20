6 In A Row for Baker

Croft 20 luglio 2019

Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) continued his remarkable qualifying run with another pole position, once again lining up just ahead of Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester). Josh Kirkwood-Jones (H.R. Owen London) completes the top three as he did in Qualifying 1. Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales) will start on pole in the Coppa Shell class, with Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) starting from second, and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) starting from 3rd. Jamie Thwaites is the only driver to qualify in the top three for both races, emphasising just how close the field in the Coppa Shell is.