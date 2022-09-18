2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli calendars unveiled

The 2023 schedules for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, North America, and UK series have been revealed in the evocative setting of Silverstone. Before setting off to some of the world’s highest profile circuits, the season will get underway with a prologue in the United Arab Emirates early in the year, where the drivers of the single-marque series will convene with their 488 Challenge Evo cars for the Winter Series double-date. The European and American series season gets a boost with an exclusive spin-off event as part of France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans weekend, coinciding with the return of the Prancing Horse to the top-tier FIA WEC class with the new LMH.

Winter in the UAE with APAC. The curtain rises on the season in the United Arab Emirates, replicating the successful initiative held in 2021. The two Winter Series rounds will take place at the futuristic venues in Dubai, from 27-29 January, and Abu Dhabi, from 3-5 February, coinciding with the two final dates of the current Ferrari Challenge APAC season.