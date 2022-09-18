2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli calendars unveiled

The 2023 schedules for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, North America, and UK series have been revealed in the evocative setting of Silverstone. Before setting off to some of the world’s highest profile circuits, the season will get underway with a prologue in the United Arab Emirates early in the year, where the drivers of the single-marque series will convene with their 488 Challenge Evo cars for the Winter Series double-date. The European and American series season gets a boost with an exclusive spin-off event as part of France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans weekend, coinciding with the return of the Prancing Horse to the top-tier FIA WEC class with the new LMH.
Winter in the UAE with APAC. The curtain rises on the season in the United Arab Emirates, replicating the successful initiative held in 2021. The two Winter Series rounds will take place at the futuristic venues in Dubai, from 27-29 January, and Abu Dhabi, from 3-5 February, coinciding with the two final dates of the current Ferrari Challenge APAC season.
Ferrari Challenge Europe. Currently in its 31st year, the European single-marque series will see the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo take centre stage over six rounds in as many countries, prior to the Finali Mondiali, which will bring together the protagonists from each of the series. The first act will be staged in Spain, at Valencia from 24-26 March; this will be followed by weekends in Italy, at Misano from 21-23 April, and Austria, at Spielberg from 12-14 May. The calendar will also be further enhanced by an extraordinary event, the date at Le Mans from 7-10 June. The historic French track will once again host the Prancing Horse single-marque series, as it did in 2019, on the same weekend as the 24 Hours, the world’s most renowned endurance race. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the first edition and will be in the world spotlight, especially thanks to Ferrari's return with the new LMH to the premier FIA WEC class, half a century since their last appearance. The final weekends are to be held in Portugal, at Estoril from 14-16 July, and Belgium at Spa-Francorchamps, the venue for the final act of the European series on the weekend of 15-17 September.
Ferrari Challenge North America. With six rounds staged at some of North America’s most iconic motorsport venues, plus an extra date scheduled for the same weekend as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 2023 North American series confirms itself as a symbol of variety and exclusivity for the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo drivers on the entry list. Among this year’s novelties will be the venue for the opening round, hosted by Homestead Miami in sunny Florida, from 1-5 March, on a circuit made up of the oval track incorporating some of its internal sections. Following on, the calendar will include races at COTA - Circuit of the Americas, from 19-23 April and at the high-speed Road Atlanta racetrack from 17 to 21 May. Featuring halfway through the year, as mentioned, will be a special event at France’s Sarthe circuit from 7-10 June, on the weekend of the famed 24 Hour race. The final three dates play out in Montréal, Canada, at a date soon to be announced; California at Sonoma, from 19-23 July; and Road America, the iconic track on the shores of Lake Michigan from 6-10 September. The final season date, together with the other drivers from the European, British and Asian series, will be held at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali in October.
Ferrari Challenge UK. The fifth season of the British series will get underway at Snetterton from 28-30 April. The calendar will then stop off with events at Oulton Park, on 19-20 May, and at the historic Brands Hatch track, both on the Indy track layout and the GP circuit, on 24-25 June. After the fourth round, at Silverstone over the weekend of 1-3 September, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo drivers will gather once again at Spa-Francorchamps from 15-17 September, together with Challenge Europe, in an event which will conclude with the championship title celebrations in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes.