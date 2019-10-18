2020 Ferrari Challenge North America, a dream calendar

Once again the cars of the Ferrari Challenge North America will be up against some technical and highly-selective circuits in 2020. The calendar will offer racetracks which have gone down in the history of star-spangled motorsport, in a season set to begin as early as January. Drivers in the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am classes will kick things off in Daytona, which, the same weekend will host the legendary 24 Hours. The torch will then be passed from the home of the 24 Hours of Daytona to the home of the Petit Le Mans Challenge at the Road Atlanta raceway, from 6-8 March. On a trip through America’s most iconic circuits, the 488 Challenge cars will next stop off to face the world’s most famous speedway: Indianapolis, from 17-19 April. A break of just less than two months will allow the drivers to prepare themselves for the walled challenge of the Montreal circuit, from 14-16 June, where they will share the “Gilles Villeneuve” with the single-seaters from the world of Formula 1. From 24-26 July the Prancing Horse single-marque entourage will be bound for Laguna Seca where drivers will be called to tackle the fearsome “Corkscrew”, before moving on to the splendid Watkins Glen in the final week of August for the concluding act of the series on American soil. As usual, the final round will take place at the same time as those of the other championships, at the track scheduled to host the Finali Mondiali - the final surprise in this dream calendar.

23-25/1 – DAYTONA (NIGHT RACE)

6-8/3 ROAD ATLANTA (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

17-19/4 – INDIANAPOLIS

14-16/6 – MONTREAL (F1 GP)

24-26/7 – LAGUNA SECA

28-30/8 – WATKINS GLEN

4-7/11 - ABU DHABI (FINALI MONDIALI)