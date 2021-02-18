The challenge offered by the splendid Spa circuit brought the best out of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi who claimed a one-two despite dogged resistance from the two home drivers, Florian Merckx and John Wartique, who swapped podium positions in the two races.



The top step of the podium in the AM class twice hosted Frederik Paulsen who in both cases finished ahead of a combative Matús Vyboh. The two were joined by Olivier Grotz in Race-1 and Frederik Espersen in Race-2. In the Coppa Shell, Ernst-Albert Berg made his mark on his series debut with two poles and a victory. He missed out on a one-two due to a contact at the start of Race-1, which paved the way for another win for Roger Grouwels ahead of Ernst Kirchmayr. James Weiland proved competitive with third place in Race-2. Michael Simoncic claimed his third win of the season in the AM, ahead of “Alex Fox” and Willem Van der Vorm in Race-1, while in Race-2 “Boris Gideon”, Laurent De Meeus and Matthias Moser mounted the podium.