The Misano Adriatico weekend saw the champions of the various series crowned with a round to go. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Frederik Paulsen in the Trofeo Pirelli, followed by Roger Grouwels and “Alex Fox” in the Coppa Shell, celebrated their titles from the top step of the podium. Paulsen and Grouwels recorded a couple of one-twos, while Michelle Gatting was the winner in Race-1 in the Trofeo Pirelli and Laurent De Meeus in the Coppa Shell AM.

If the Danish driver added to the tradition of victorious women in the Prancing Horse one-make series, De Meeus’s victory rewarded his obstinacy, achieving a win he had pursued all season long. The weather conditions had a significant impact on Sunday’s races, bringing to the fore well-known faces such as Vicente Potolicchio or newcomers like Tim Kohmann in the Trofeo Pirelli and Christian Kinch, twice third behind Ernst Kirchmayr.

In the AM, Giuseppe Ramelli and Michael Simoncic also won, with excellent performances culminating in podium finishes.