Ferrari 499P Modificata

Pushing the boundaries of the front e-axle

120-degree twin-turbo V6, unlimited by technical regulations

Not having to comply with the FIA WEC regulations regarding the front-axle activation threshold (from 190 km/h upwards on the 499P) allowed the 499P Modificata development team to push the component’s potential to the limit, enabling the driver to benefit from four-wheel drive even at low speeds.

This solution offers advantages in terms of performance and driveability, making it possible to exploit the additional grip offered by the front-wheel drive at all speeds, and to optimise the distribution of torque between the axles.

The result is a car that feels even more responsive and precise coming out of turns, making it easier for drivers to find the best racing lines, and inspiring confidence in driving to the limit a car that’s capable of extraordinary performance.