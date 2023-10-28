Ferrari logo
    Drive the legend

    The highest-performance closed-wheel car that Ferrari has ever proposed for non-competitive use on the track derived from the 499P that triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans
      A special car that provides unique driving thrills
      To celebrate the company’s historic return to the top class of endurance racing in the 2023 season, Ferrari introduced the 499P Modificata, a strictly limited-series car for non-competitive track use. The 499P Modificata is a substantially modified version of the 499P that triumphed in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the goal of setting a new benchmark for track driving thrills.
      Ferrari 499P Modificata - Roots
      Winning power

      120-degree twin-turbo V6, unlimited by technical regulations

      The 499P Modificata’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear mounted internal combustion engine with an electric motor on the front axle. The system can deliver a maximum power output of 640 kW (870 cv) on the road, unhampered as it is by FIA-ACO regulations. The ICE shares the architecture of the power unit fitted to the 296 GT3, but has been completely revised by Ferrari engineers to develop dedicated solutions and lower the total weight.

      Ferrari 499 P Modificata - Engine

      A particularly distinctive characteristic of the 499P Modificata’s V6 engine is the fact that it is load-bearing, so it performs a valuable structural function, compared to the GT racers where the engine is mounted on the sub-chassis.

      The powertrain is equipped with a 200 kW (272 cv) electric motor with a differential and an Energy Recovery System (ERS) which recharges the battery during deceleration and braking. The 800 volt battery pack was developed using the company’s Formula 1 experience. The power unit is coupled with a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

      Ferrari 499 P Modificata - Engine
      Pushing the boundaries of the front e-axle

      Not having to comply with the FIA WEC regulations regarding the front-axle activation threshold (from 190 km/h upwards on the 499P) allowed the 499P Modificata development team to push the component’s potential to the limit, enabling the driver to benefit from four-wheel drive even at low speeds.

      This solution offers advantages in terms of performance and driveability, making it possible to exploit the additional grip offered by the front-wheel drive at all speeds, and to optimise the distribution of torque between the axles.

      The result is a car that feels even more responsive and precise coming out of turns, making it easier for drivers to find the best racing lines, and inspiring confidence in driving to the limit a car that’s capable of extraordinary performance.

        Extra power at your fingers tip

        An important change that the 499P Modificata’s freedom from specific regulatory constraints enables is the introduction of the “Push to Pass” system. This lets the driver benefit from 120 kW (163 cv) of power in addition to the 520 kW (707 cv) nominally available for a limited period of time during the lap, achieving a maximum power of 640 kW (870 cv). The logic is conceptually similar to that introduced in Formula 1 in 2009 with the KERS system.

        The driver can activate the system using a button on the back of the steering wheel; the extra power is only released when the accelerator is pushed to full throttle and for a duration of no more than 7 seconds per activation. The maximum number of activations per lap depends on the track type and battery energy balance: the system automatically deactivates below a certain charge threshold and then reactivates when energy recovery has recharged the battery to an appropriate level.

        Ferrari 499P Modificata
        Cutting-edge solutions at the driver's command

        Sporting an all carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the 499P Modificata features state-of-the-art solutions such as push-rod suspension, and a sophisticated braking system incorporating a brake-by-wire system that allows the electric front axle to recover energy during braking.

        The mechanical set-up too (centrally-mounted shock absorbers and springs, anti-roll bars) has been specially designed to maximise driving thrills and ensure that the car behaves predictably in all conditions.

        Ferrari 499P Modificata - Architecture
        Ferrari DNA for tracks all over the world

        The design of the 499P Modificata was defined in collaboration with the Ferrari Styling Centre directed by Flavio Manzoni. The car flaunts its technical and aerodynamic qualities through simple, sinuous forms, in an explicit expression of its Ferrari DNA.

        The flat upper surface of the flanks is sculpted to harmoniously give form to the side pods and wheelarches. The latter, a hallmark of Ferrari tradition, are characterised by large openings, with the aim of reducing pressure inside the wheel housings. The headlights lend the front end character and an expressive quality, their styling closely evoking the cosmetic elements that allow you to recognise a Ferrari instantly.

        Ferrari 499P Modificata - Design
        The rear epitomises the combination of technology, aerodynamics and design. A lightweight carbon-fibre skin wraps around the powertrain, leaving wheels and suspension completely exposed. The tail is characterised by a horizontal double wing, with upper profiles carefully designed to produce the required downforce. The lower wing also houses a light bar that lends the design of the rear end a decisive, minimalist character. A multiple air intake for the V6 engine and for cooling the battery and gearbox dominates the car’s roof.

        Dedicated structure and tread compound derivated from F1 technology

        With respect to the 499P, the 499P Modificata uses specific Pirelli tyres that were developed for predictable handling and to maximise feedback in non-competitive driving, making them quick to warm up and promoting consistent grip over peak performance.

          Ferrari 499P Modificata
          Ferrari’s unparalleled history has been written in part by the many models that have taken part in endurance racing, achieving prestigious results in both the GT and sports-prototype categories. From the company’s beginnings to 1973, Ferrari took nine overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, followed this year by its 10th win with the 499P.
          The 499P Modificata was developed specifically to celebrate this glorious history in endurance racing with a client car that could follow in the footsteps of those legends. With effect from 2024, the Corse Clienti department will organise the “Sport Prototipi Clienti” programme which will run alongside the other specialist client activities, including F1 Clienti and XX Programme. In common with those, 499P Modificata owners will be able to rely on Ferrari assistance with maintenance and support – both technical and logistical – for all the dedicated track events.