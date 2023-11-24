The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is a limited edition car that incorporates the skills and technologies developed for the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE, transcending the limits imposed by technical and sporting regulations to exploit their full potential. The 488 GT Modificata is exclusively for use on the track during track days and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.
1Engine
Born on track
The car’s name already includes the word “Modificata”, which in Ferrari jargon means designs that have been evolved for better performance.
No limits
The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata maximises the already outstanding performance of the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE by combining the most effective and innovative solutions, as well as by developing new technologies linked mainly to a powertrain no longer limited by the FIA Balance of Performance.
Research and technology
Advanced research was carried out on the legendary twin-turbo V8 resulting in a special design for certain components and the direct sharing of materials with the racing engine. The maximum power delivered by the engine is now around 700 hp, due to the use of highly innovative components and more extreme and high-performance mapping. All this without compromising Ferrari’s proverbial reliability. The gearbox, available with different transmission ratios, and the carbon fibre clutch, help to manage the increased power and torque delivered by the engine.
2Aerodynamics
Developed on the Schleife
When aerodynamic efficiency meets sophisticated mechanics, only the Nordschleife circuit can put the resulting alchemy to the test.
Downforce without drag
After intense development work on the Nordschleife the 488 GT Modificata benefits from completely revamped high-downforce aerodynamics, shifting the pressure centre forward. This generates higher downforce at the front without increasing overall drag, making for better efficiency and sensitivity to changes in rear wing angle.
Apart from the aluminium roof and uprights, the bodywork is entirely in carbon fibre like the 488 GTE. This contributes to a downforce of over 1000 kg at 230 km/h.
3Vehicle dynamics
World-class handling
In defining the vehicle dynamics of the 488 GT Modificata the engineers opted to use the suspension from the 488 GTE which competes in the FIA WEC World Championship.
Control and safety
The 488 GT Modificata's excellent handling and ease of driving benefits from the experience gained on the track and the relentless improvement work of Ferrari engineers.
The braking system was developed in partnership with Brembo. It features the low residual torque callipers used on world championship cars, coupled with an ABS system borrowed from the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with specific settings. This synergy provides drivers with formidable handling and powerful, stable braking with limited fading.
4Uniqueness
Unique like its customers
Produced in very limited numbers, this car is for sports customers who compete at the wheel of a Ferrari in the GT championships.
Full set of accessories
The 488 GT Modificata's extensive set of standard accessories includes a V-Box acquisition system, which is combined with Bosch’s telemetry data acquisition system. The expandable system allows data to be downloaded directly onto a USB stick. The high-resolution rearview camera, second seat and TPMS system for measuring tyre temperature and pressure also all come as standard.
GT customisation
Like all Ferraris, the 488 GT Modificata offers customers a wide range of customisation options for both the exterior and interior. The car, produced in very limited numbers, will initially only be for drivers who, in recent years, have participated in Competizioni GT with Ferrari or Club Competizioni GT.
5Heritage
Illustrious heritage
The 488 GT Modificata is a perfect synthesis between the 488 GTE that competes in the Endurance World Championship and the 488 GT3, queen of GT racing.
Exceptional roll of honour
The 488 GT Modificata brings with it the winning “tradition” of the two most successful models in the history of the Prancing Horse. This can be seen in the over 350* triumphs and 630* podiums in national and international races won by the 488 GT3 or the FIA World Endurance Championship titles - drivers, teams and Manufacturers - and the 488 GTE's victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Petit Le Mans.
over 350* triumphs and 630* podiums in national and international races
These numbers and winner's laurels show the great competitiveness and versatility of these two cars, along with the reliability that is one of the keys to winning in Endurance racing.
(*Results achieved as of 25/11/2020)
6Club Competizioni GT
Club Competizioni GT
The 488 GT Modificata will be admitted to Club Competizioni GT events, which are carving out an increasingly prominent place among Ferrari’s track activities.
Track history
Club Competizioni GT aims to bring back to the track the most significant and successful cars in the recent history of Prancing Horse closed-wheel racing, from the F40 Competizione to the more recent 488 GT3 and GTE.
An exclusive club, for true lovers of racing cars, that allows you to drive these splendid specimens on the world's most important and spectacular circuits, supported by top class organisation and services.