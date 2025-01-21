Sponsor



Founded in 2008, 2elle-engineering is an Italian company specializing in the development and production of forged monobloc wheels for road, prototype, and racing use. Our state-of-the-art production facilities are in Northern Italy, where we oversee every phase of the wheel manufacturing process. This guarantees total quality control and traceability, with each piece proudly 100% Made in Italy.





Our Core Business





At the heart of our business is the creation of wheels for sports and high-end road cars. Our commitment to continuous investment in the highly competitive motorsports sector is essential for enhancing our technical knowledge. This expertise is then applied to the development of road wheels, blending technology, design, and innovation.





Collaboration with Ferrari





Since 2012, we have collaborated with Ferrari through ongoing technical exchanges, resulting in the development of new solutions that have proven successful in racing. This partnership has significantly contributed to our company's growth.





Innovation and Technology





2elle-engineering is driven by a strong focus on technical and technological innovation. Continuous investments in new technologies and a commitment to experimenting with futuristic solutions ensure our competitive positioning in the industry.