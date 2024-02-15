Born in Paris on 8 June 1999, after his first experience with karts and Formula Renault single-seaters, Neubauer debuted in the Maranello manufacturer's one-make series championship in 2019 and, in parallel, began his GT career with both Ferrari and other brands, focusing in particular on endurance racing from 2021.

In the Ferrari Challenge Europe, the Frenchman competed in 34 races over five seasons, becoming world champion at the 2022 Finali Mondiali in the main Trofeo Pirelli class with the 488 Challenge Evo. Thomas Neubauer also celebrated victories in high-profile events in the company’s one-make series, including a first place at Le Mans in June 2023, when the series was the support race for the Centenary 24 Hours, the top FIA WEC race won by the Ferrari 499P number 51.

