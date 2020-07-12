Wochenspiegel unlucky at 12 Hours of Monza

After a long break, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau was back on track on 10-11 July at Monza. It was there for the 12 Hours of Monza, the second round of the 24H Series Europe.

Unlucky weekend. As usual, it was a two-part race, with a first four-hour session on Friday followed by a second on Saturday. The Ferrari crewed by Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Hendrik Still passed under the chequered flag on Friday, taking eighth overall and sixth in the GT3 class. The German team had to cope with bad luck and various tyre problems, including a total of five punctures over the weekend. Given the constant difficulties with tyre pressure and balance, the team decided to withdraw during Saturday's race for the safety of its drivers. This left a sense of regret, as the car had proved its competitiveness by occupying second place in the first part of the race.

Next round. The next round in the 24H Series Europe is on 4 September in Barcelona.

Photos Credit © Wochenspiegel Team Munchau