Maranello, 19 February 2017 –

Ferrari has reached a technical and racing agreement with Alessandro Pier Guidi. The Italian driver will compete in the 2017 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) pairing up with James Calado in the 488 GTE no. 51 managed on the track by the AF Corse team.

Pier Guidi will thus join the other official Ferrari GT race drivers.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was born in Tortona on 18 December 1983 and for over 10 years has been one of the top drivers on the GT racing scene. He has over 200 races under his belt with more than 30 victories, the most prominent being the 2014 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTD class at the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Italia.