Weekend preview: three Ferraris line up for Asian Le Mans Series

A double appointment at the 4 Hours of Sepang on Saturday and Sunday officially kicks off the five-round 2023-24 Asian Le Mans Series season. Three Ferrari 296 GT3s will be in action in the opening weekend, two driven by AF Corse and one by GR Racing.

A few miles from Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, Sepang International Circuit hosts the championship’s two opening rounds, with the remaining three next February in Dubai and Abu Dhabi



AF Corse will field two cars in Malaysia: the number 21 driven by Simon Mann, François Heriau and the Ferrari official driver Davide Rigon and the number 82, shared by French drivers Charles-Henri Samani and Emmanuel Collard and the Italo-Japanese Kei Cozzolino, all starring in the 2023 Le Mans Cup season with the Piacenza-based team.



The third 296 GT3 will wear the colours of GR Racing. The British team will feature Michael Wainwright and Benjamin Barker at the steering wheel alongside young Italian driver Riccardo Pera.



After Friday’s free practice, the two 4 Hours of Sepang will include the qualifying session, counting for both races, on Saturday, 2 December at 9.50 a.m. The first race will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. and the second on Sunday the 3rd at 2 p.m. All times are local.

