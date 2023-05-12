Weekend preview: three Ferraris in the GT World Challenge Europe

The GT World Challenge Europe Sprint racing season kicks off at the Brands Hatch circuit in England, where three Ferraris are among the 29 cars entered.

GT World Challenge Europe. The Sprint version of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season starts at Brands Hatch. Three cars are representing the Ferrari name, with two brand-new 296 GT3s and a 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Emil Frey Racing team is deploying the two new GTs, taking two crews to the Pro class: number 14 with Konsta Lappalainen and Giacomo Altoè and number 69 with Thierry Vermeulen and the experienced Albert Costa, winner of the International GT Open in 2019, among other trophies. In the Silver class is the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 71 of AF Corse: at the wheel are Nicola Marinangeli, with several races in the Ferrari Challenge Europe to his name, and Sean Hudspeth, winner of the Italian GT championship in the Sprint series Pro Am class in 2019, again with a car from the Maranello-based manufacturer and again with the Piacenza-based team.

Free practice is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by pre-qualifying from 12.45 to 1.45 p.m. and qualifying from 3.55 to 4.45 p.m. The two races of 60 minutes each will start on Sunday at 11.05 a.m. and 4.10 p.m.