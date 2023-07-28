Weekend preview: Silverstone hosts the GT Cup

After almost a month’s break, the GT Cup Championship returns for round five of the season at the Silverstone GP circuit.

GT Cup Championship. Two Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will compete in round five of the 2023 GT Cup Championship at Silverstone. Father and son duo Graham and Dan de Zille will again be at the wheel of the AF Corse number 19. The pair are in fourth place in the GTC class special standings, a long way behind the leaders but within a few points of third place. The de Zilles arrive here after a win and a third-place finish in the previous round at Oulton Park.

James Owen and Thomas Fleming, who also competes in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, will drive the second Ferrari, the FF Corse number 26, in the GTC class. Fleming is on the up after a double-win in the last round at Estoril, Portugal, which took him to second place in the Trofeo Pirelli standings.

The Saturday, 29 July programme features free practice first, followed by qualifying from 10.20 to 10.55 a.m. Then come Race-1 from 1.25 to 1.50 p.m. and Race-2 from 4.30 to 5.20 p.m. On Sunday, proceedings continue with free practice and qualifying, while the third and fourth races will kick off at 1.25 p.m. and 4.10 p.m., respectively.