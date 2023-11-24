Weekend preview: Ferrari poised for more titles at Le Castellet in the Ultimate Cup Series

The final round of the Ultimate Cup Series is about to get underway at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, southern France. Ferrari arrives with the Endurance GT class title secured courtesy of the Visiom team, but looks set for further triumphs.

The final round of the Endurance GT will feature Visiom’s newly crowned champions, Jean Bernard Bouvet, David Hallyday and Jean Paul Pagny. In the previous round at Magny Cours they mathematically sealed the overall title as well as the UGT3A class honours, thereby replicating the previous year’s triumph, aboard the no. 1 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Also on the entry list for this sixth round will be the number 52 AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with Franck, Henri, and Simon Dezoteux.

In the same round, in the UGT3B class, Karl Pedraza, Philippe Papin, and Roland Marchix will also be at the start aboard XP Racing’s number 74 488 Challenge Evo, with Marchix currently in second spot and still in the running for the title.

Following qualifying, scheduled for Saturday, 25 November from 1.30 p.m., the four-hour race is set to take place on Sunday, 26 November at 9.25 a.m.

In the Sprint GT, the only thing remaining is confirmation for the SR&R team to secure the team title overall. This sets the stage for an internal challenge between drivers Edoardo Barbolini and Francesco Atzori in the number 33 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. The same team will also feature another Ferrari on the track courtesy of Aramis and Lorenzo Cossu.

Also competing in the same class will be the number 73 of the CMR team entrusted to Patrick Michellier and Alexis Berthet and the pair of Racing Spirit of Leman-managed Ferraris: the number 91 with Frédéric Lacore and Alexandre Delaye at the steering wheel and the number 10 with Victor Weyrich and Matéo Villagomez

In the UGT3A class, Monegasque-licensed Italian driver Gabriele Marotta will also line up for the French event in AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

After the two qualifying sessions scheduled for Friday, 24 November at 11.50 a.m. and 12.10 p.m., the weekend’s schedule will include Race-1 at 6.20 p.m. and Race-2 at 10.10 p.m. also on Friday, both over a 25-minute distance. Saturday, by contrast, will feature the third 50-minute race which gets underway at 10.45 a.m.