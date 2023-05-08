Weekend notebook: two Ferrari wins as the Italian GT Championship gets underway

The well-represented contingent of Prancing Horse cars came away from the opening round of the Italian GT Championship season held at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with two wins and several top places. Next stop for the Sprint series drivers will be at Monza over the weekend of 23-25 June, while the Endurance competition will kick off on 19-21 May at the Pergusa circuit in Sicily.

CIGT. After a seventh place overall - fourth in the class - in Race-1, Stuart White and Jean Luc D’Auria in an AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 went on to clinch the win in the second of the two races at the weekend in Romagna. Starting from pole position, the Swiss driver D’Auria led the race practically throughout, before handing over the wheel to the South African driver White, who managed to fend off the attacks from his rivals and take the chequered flag in first place.

In the Pro Am class, the win for the Maranello manufacturer came in Race-1, thanks to the second AF Corse car driven by Luka Nurmi and Jules Castro, fourth overall, who also made it onto the podium in Race-2, earning third place. Further back in Saturday’s race was the pairing made up of Rocco Mazzola and Luigi Coluccio from the Best Lap team: after an excellent start, the reigning championship pairing of the GT Cup 2022 class had to be content with a sixth place, improved upon in the second 50-minute race with a fourth-place finish.

The GT Cup, reserved for single-marque cars, saw excellent results in the Pro Am class from the duo made up of Leonardo Colavita and Michele Rugolo, the crew of the Double TT Racing team, fifth and fourth in the two races. In the Am class, meanwhile, second place for SR&R team’s Manuel Menichini and Lorenzo Bontempelli in Race-2, while Lorenzo Nicoli and Vincenzo Scarpetta of Best Lap took two fourth places.