Weekend notebook: third place at the 4 Hours of Dubai

The 4 Hours of Dubai – marking round three of the Asian Le Mans Series – finished with third podium place in the GT class for the AF Corse-run number 21 Ferrari 296 GT3.

Producing the third-place finish was the Italian team’s car courtesy of Simon Mann, Francois Heriau and official driver Davide Rigon. The round in the United Arab Emirates saw eighth position go to the number 86 Ferrari of GT Racing with Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker and Riccardo Pera at the steering wheel. Eleventh went to Charles-Henri Samani, Emanuel Collard and Kei Cozzolino in the number 82 AF Corse-managed Ferrari 296 GT3. Fourteenth place for newcomers Dragon Race in the number 98 Ferrari entrusted to Rui Andrade, Nicola Marinangeli and Marco Pulcini.

The Asian Le Mans Series now remains in the UAE for its final two rounds – the fourth and fifth – scheduled to take place this week at the Abu Dhabi circuit.