Weekend notebook: Ferrari in limelight at Silverstone

Two Ferraris appeared in the GT Cup Championship at Silverstone, claiming a win and several class podiums.

GT Cup Championship. The two Ferraris competing in round five of the season on the Silverstone GP track recorded important results in their class. The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of FF Corse climbed the top step of the podium, celebrating victory in Race-2 in the GTC class. Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen enjoyed a successful weekend with second place in Race-3 and third in the last outing. In the opening race, they finished just off the podium in fourth. The Ferrari 458 Challenge of Lightning Finance CSC Racing with John Saunders and Matt Spark mounted the podium in Race-2, taking third place in the GTB class.

The next event will run on 17-18 September at Donington.