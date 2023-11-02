Weekend notebook: Ferrari Champions in Italy and France

Vincenzo Scarpetta took the Italian GT Cup Am title in the last race of the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship at Imola. Meanwhile, Visiom’s Ferrari claimed the UGT3A category title in the Ultimate Cup Series in France.

CIGT. Vincenzo Scarpetta is the new Italian GT Cup Am champion in the Sprint Series of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship. He sealed the title in the final round at Imola, where the 17-year-old, at the wheel of the Formula Racing Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 290, ended the season with a double-win to consolidate his lead in the standings. However, in the GT3 Pro-Am, Jules Castro and Luka Nurmi missed out in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 51 of AF Corse, closing the championship in second place.

Leonardo Colavita, driving the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 199 of Double TT Racing, this time alongside Giorgio Maggi, just fell short of victory in the GT Cup Pro-Am. Two class wins were not enough for Colavita, who had to settle for third place overall. Jean-Luc D’Auria and Stuart White in AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 52 finished the season with a third place in Race-2 and fourth in the overall standings.

In the team standings, third place for AF Corse in GT3 and two places of honour for Double TT Racing in GT Cup Pro Am and Best Lap in GT Cup Am

Ultimate Cup Series. The Ferraris in the Ultimate Cup Series took their first title. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 1 of Visiom triumphed in the UGT3A class in the Endurance GT, repeating its victory of last year. The points from the first place secured by Jean Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and David Hallyday in the 4 Hours of Magny Cours sealed the crew’s triumph with a round to go. The trio, who also lead the overall standings, will go all out for the win in the last round at Paul Ricard.

In the Sprint GT Touring Challenge, the Ferraris shared the spoils in the three races. In the UGT3B category, Race-1 went to the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 33 of SR&R driven by championship leader Lorenzo Atzori, while Patrick Michellier of the CMR team claimed his first win of the season in Race-2. Michellier, in number 73, then won again alongside his teammate Alexis Berthet in the long race, ending the hegemony of SR&R, which nevertheless retained top spot in the team championship. The championship concludes on 24-26 November at Paul Ricard in France.