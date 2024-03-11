Weekend notebook: AF Corse end the GT Winter Series in fourth place

Barcelona served as the stage for the final showdown of the GT Winter Series, a championship contested over six rounds since January. John Dhillon and Matt Griffin, driving the number 151 AF Corse-managed Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, achieved their best result, finishing fourth in the overall standings.

AF Corse's number 151 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo clinched fourth place overall in the final round of the GT Winter Series contested at the Spanish circuit in Barcelona, confirming fourth-place also in the team standings. The two drivers John Dhillon and Matt Griffin were also protagonists at the weekend in Catalonia in the special standings reserved for cars in the Maranello manufacturer's single-marque series (Cup 1 Ferrari Challenge). Two out of the three races listed on the programme were won by the crew.

Frank Kewitz and Timo Glock from the JVO-Racing Ferrari team, driving the number 88 488 Challenge Evo, claimed victory in Race-1, ahead of Arturo Melgar and Tommaso Lovati of the Mertel Motorsport team in the number 81 car, with John Dhillon and Matt Griffin in third. In Race-2, the podium belonged entirely to the AF Corse team: Raed El Sahely and Talal Shair secured second place behind the winners in the number 151 car.

John Dhillon and Matt Griffin claimed the win in the endurance race, sealing the top spot on the podium ahead of Frank Kewitz and Timo Glock, while in third were Maurizio Ceresoli and Mark Speakerwas from the Mertel Motorsport team in the number 830 Ferrari 488 Challenge.

In the GT3 class the best result was set by the number 74 Ferrari 296 GT3 of Rossocorsa Racing in Race-2 with Stefano Marazzi and Samuele Buttarelli posting sixth.