20 luglio 2017

Maranello, 20 July 2017 - Ferrari returned to winning ways in the GTE-Pro class at the Nürburgring after the disappointment at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Thanks to the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse the Prancing Horse notched up its 19th class victory in the WEC, the 24th if we include the five in the Intercontinental Le Mans Cup. The win, which puts James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi right back in the title fight, gives Ferrari first place among the Constructors. Davide Rigon and Toni Vilander were unlucky, finishing eighth after losing four laps due to gearbox problems. No. 54 Spirit of Race 488 GTE crewed by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Miguel Molina took second place in the GTE-Am and a first WEC podium .