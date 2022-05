16 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 16 June 2016 - Cars taking part in the World Endurance Championship must have working lights and windshield wipers at all times. To distinguish from LMP cars the GTE machines must use yellow headlights. But especially in Le Mans there are special lights designed to help the drivers to have a better view during the night. Davide Rigon, driver of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE #71, introduces this aspect on the brand new car that is leading the WEC standings.