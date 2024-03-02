Driver comments at the end of the 1812 KM Qatar race

It was a positive outcome for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s from Vista AF Corse in the inaugural race of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season, held at the Lusail International Circuit. The 1812 Km of Qatar saw crews number 54 and 55 finish fifth and seventh respectively.



Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54: “It was a really good race and everyone gave their absolute best. We didn't make any mistakes either on the track or at the pit stops, which is crucial in such a long race. Thomas did an incredible job, as did Francesco, the track limits were dangerous, but we did well to not pick up any penalties. Too bad about the Full Course Yellow that Davide Rigon, Vista AF Corse #54made us lose about 40 seconds in the early stages as we were about to make our second pit stop, we could have gone for the podium. However, we are happy with the performance of the 296 LMGT3 and the performance of the whole team.”



Thomas Flohr, Vista AF Corse #54: “I am pleased, the 296 LMGT3 is incredible. The podium was within reach, but we had a bit of bad luck with the Full Course Yellow. However, the balance is absolutely positive, we were steadily in the Top 5 doing some great teamwork with Davide and Francesco. See you at Imola.”



Francesco Castellacci, Vista AF Corse #54: “I am satisfied with fifth place today. Thomas Flohr did a great first stint after which he handed over the 296 LMGT3 to me. I immediately tried to preserve the tyres a bit and then pushed harder in the second stint before handing the wheel to Davide. It was not easy to avoid the track limit penalties, but we managed it. The result makes us confident because the whole package worked well. At Imola we hope to do even better.”



Alessio Rovera, Vista AF Corse #55: “The Ferrari 296 LMGT3 responded well and we are satisfied that the work done since the pre-season tests, and then here in the Prologue and free practice, has paid off. At the start of each stint I tried to manage the tyres as best I could and then pushed hard. We managed to climb up to seventh place in a field with so many top rivals, it remains a positive result but we look to Imola with the intention of improving the final result. I am really happy with how the team worked all week in Qatar and that makes me confident for the rest of the season.”



Simon Mann, Vista AF Corse #55: “The season debut I have to say was positive, the car behaved very well and I am happy. Obviously, there's always plenty to learn from the first race. Experience gained in each race will be instrumental in our gradual improvement over time.”



François Heriau, Vista AF Corse #55: “The race went well, the 296 LMGT3 proved to be a reliable car and this bodes well for the rest of the season in which I hope to maximise what I learnt today. As far as I'm concerned, I still have to really understand how to get the most out of the car, but the foundations are already solid and the feelings are positive for the next rounds.”

