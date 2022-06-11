Defensive start for Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans got underway on the dot of 16:00 with the crowds once again packing the stands and the starting grid of the world's most renowned race. Sunshine, 25°C temperatures and almost 50°C on the asphalt, set the scene as the event got off and running. Setting off from the third row of the LMGTE Pro class grid and from first in the LMGTE Am class, the cars from Maranello will attempt the tough task of replicating the success of 2021.

LMGTE Pro. With Miguel Molina and James Calado at the wheel, the two AF Corse 488 GTEs currently hold fifth and sixth positions after 10 laps, with the Englishman ahead of the Spaniard and Felipe Fraga in the Riley Motorsports-run Ferrari following behind. The Maranello cars, at this stage, are struggling to replicate the times of the frontrunners, trailing the Corvettes by just over 10 seconds.

LMGTE Am. A similar situation in the Am class, with the Ferraris slipping down the order after their cracking performance in the Hyperpole. The best of the 488 GTE bunch is Kessel Racing, in tenth.