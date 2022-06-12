Ferrari in podium zone after 20 hours at Le Mans

Four hours before the chequered flag closes the ninetieth edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Ferraris hold second and third positions in the Pro class, while the first of the 488 GTEs is just outside the top five in the Am.

LMGTE Pro. As the lap times gradually became faster in the early hours, and with the help of some unfortunate incidents that befell their rivals, the Ferraris moved into the podium zone, with stints by Serra and Calado. After changing the four brakes with just over seven hours to go, the British driver even nosed ahead when the number 94 Corvette, which had until then led by a wide margin, left the scene. Having changed the rear brakes a couple of laps after the similar operation on the 51, the number 52 twin climbed to third place despite the one-lap gap accumulated following a puncture overnight with Molina at the wheel. The first Safety Car, after 19 hours, rubbed out the Ferrari's small thirteen-second margin. At the restart, Pier Guidi's Ferrari fought tenaciously to hold off the attacks of the number 91 Porsche but was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a punctured right-rear tyre. Currently, the two AF Corse Ferraris are the only cars still on the same lap as the leader, while the Riley Motorsports car has lost fourth place to car number 92.



LMGTE Am. However, the Ferraris involved in the Am class are well off the podium positions. The first of the 488 GTEs, AF Corse number 54, is seventh, three laps behind the leader, ahead of the Iron Dames' Ferrari.

