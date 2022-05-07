Good start for Ferraris at 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps started with overcast skies and a distinct threat of rain before a capacity crowd that packed the grandstands and the sections of the circuit from where you can see the action.

Turn of events. At the start, the two Porsches on the front row hindered each other, creating an opportunity for Pier Guidi to gain a position. At the same time, Molina moved into the slipstream of Tandy’s Corvette. Behind the LMGTE Pro cars, Christina Nielsen’s Iron Dames 488 GTE ended up in the gravel, and the Safety Car came out. Gabriel Aubry took advantage to move up to sixth in the fastest of the Ferraris, while from the back, Toni Vilander made a great start that put him in eighth ahead of Thomas Flohr in the second AF Corse car. Claudio Schiavoni set off cautiously in eleventh, while Nielsen was a lap down after the recovery vehicles had put him back on track.

Situation. After ten laps, the two Ferraris in the LMGTE Pro class held third and fourth positions with Pier Guidi and Molina, while Toni Vilander’s was the best of the Ferraris in the LMGTE Am class, having climbed up to second. Meanwhile, the first drops of rain started to fall on parts of the circuit.