Silverstone, 15 April 2017 - The Ferrari 488s competing in the GTE-Pro class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) will set off from the first and third rows in the 6 Hours of Silverstone on Sunday at 12 pm (1 pm CET). David Rigon and Sam Bird, who won last year, will be in second position on the grid while James Calado and newbie Alessandro Pier Guidi will start from sixth. The 488 of Spirit of Race took second in the GTE-Am class with Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr. The car of Clearwater Racing driven by Weng Sun Mok and Matt Griffin will start from fourth. GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class Davide Rigon started the round in no. 71 and Alessandro Pier Guidi in no. 51. On the first pass Davide stopped the clock in a superb 1:56:905, whereupon he returned to the pits to hand over to Sam Bird. Alessandro however clocked 1:57:611 but could not improve on the next lap. Bird in no. 71 put in another very good time of 1:57:117, which he also didn't improve on. The combined final time was 1:57:011. James Calado lapped in 1:57:322 in no. 51, for a combined time of 1:57:466 putting the crew in sixth position on the grid. Pole went to the Ford no. 67 of Thicknell-Priaulx-Derani in 1:56:202. GTE-Am. The Ferrari will also start from second position in the GTE-Am class. Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr drove no. 54 of Spirit of Race in qualifying, with official Maranello driver Miguel Molina set to join them for the race. The 488 GTE of Clearwater Racing could have taken pole with Matt Griffin initially in second. The Irishman then handed over to Singapore's Mok Weng Sun, who after a good first lap completed a pole position lap, but that was cancelled because he had exceeded track limits. Japan's Keita Sawa will join them for the race. The Aston Martin of Lamy-Lauda-Dalla Lana thus took pole position in the class, while the overall pole position went to the Toyota of Kobayashi-Conway-Lopez in 1:37:304. The 6 Hours of Silverstone looks likely to be very treacherous and unpredictable due to forecast: poor weather with a high chance of rain.