Free practice 1, Fine opening for Ferrari at Le Mans

The Ferrari entries appeared to bond well with the French track, topping the timesheets in the LMGTE Pro class, with the best of the reds in fifth position in the LMGTE Am category.



LMGTE Pro. With a track significantly faster than during the testing session, a time of 3’50”123 - although not yet particularly indicative in qualifying terms - allowed the trio aboard the #52 488 GTE to climb to the top of the leaderboard. The #51 sister car, meanwhile, concluded the 180-minute test in fourth place.



LMGTE Am. In the gentlemen drivers’ category, the Ferrari belonging to Car Guy by Kessel Racing was the quickest with a time just shy of 3’52”. Also among the top ten was the #80 Iron Lynx car crewed by Ilott-Cressoni-Mastronardi, with the English driver making his debut at the French 24 Hours. Five Ferrari crews occupy positions between tenth and fourteenth, with the 488 of Cetilar Racing leading the pack. Virtual eighth row went to the Iron Lynx-run #60 and the car of Inception Racing. Nineteenth place for the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari and twenty-third for the JMW Motorsport entry.