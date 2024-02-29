Positive start for the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s in Free Practice 1 and 2 in Qatar

The opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, held at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, got underway with the first day of free practice. Both Ferrari 296 LMGT3s completed their scheduled programmes, covering 68 (crew #54) and 71 laps (crew #55) respectively, gathering important data ahead of qualifying and the race.

Free Practice 1. The first session, marked by gusts of wind that carried considerable amounts of sand onto the track, saw the number 55 driven by François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, finish second with a time of 1:55.983, set by the Italian. Right behind were the crew of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and Maranello’s official driver Davide Rigon, the latter lapping in 1:56.069 to put the number 54 296 LMGT3 into third spot.

Free Practice 2. The second session proved very positive for the Vista AF Corse crews, with the number 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 securing first place, stopping the clock on 1:55.190 with Simon Mann behind the wheel, while the number 54, with a 1:55.445 marker, set by Francesco Castellacci, took second place. Promising positions for both the qualifying and the race ahead.

The programme. On Friday, 1 March, the LMGT3s will be back on track for Free Practice 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and qualifying, from 4 p.m. to 4.12 p.m.; the top ten finishers will then access the Hyperpole, scheduled from 4.40 p.m. The 1812 Km Qatar race will get underway on Saturday 2 March at 11 a.m. (times indicated are local).