08 luglio 2018

Maranello, 8 July 2018 - Ferrari customer teams, experienced huge success in the 49th edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken Trophy, marked as the fourth round of the VLN championship. The race, held at the Nordschleife, the 22-km Nurbürgring circuit, saw both Ferrari 488 GT3 cars on the overall podium, the #22 also winner of the Prestige class, and victory for the 458 Italia GT3 of Racing One in SP8 class. SP9. After another very good qualifying session, with the cars taking fifth and seventh spot on the starting grid, the two Ferrari 488 GT3s of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau started as competitively as expected. It was a race-long battle with the Porsche of Frikadelli Racing Team, driven by Lance David Arnold and Norbert Siedler with the Ferrari cars alternating in the lead and finally taking the second and third steps of the podium. The #11 488 GT3 was second with Leonard Weiss, Christian Menzel and Nico Menzel at the wheel; the #22 sister car was third with Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach. This position gave Ferrari victory in the Prestige class with a five-second advantage on the second Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche of Klaus Abbelen, Sabine Schmitz and Felipe Fernandez Laser. SP8. It was a fourth straight win for the 458 Italia GT3 of Racing One, unrivaled so far this season. Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Kohler and Mike Jaeger took pole position and in the race dominated the SP8 class category lapping their closer rivals, Andreas Weiland and Bert Flossbach on a Porsche, and ranking an excellent 13th overall.