04 settembre 2018

Maranello - A Ferrari took the lead in the VLN championship after the 41st edition of the Grenzlandrennen. One of motorsport’s most fascinating championships, the German series consists of nine races on the long circuit of the Nürburgring, the Nordschleife. Racing One. More than 150 cars divided into different classes take part in each round. The hardest fought classes include the SP9, in which two Ferrari 488 GT3s usually compete (but were absent from the Grenzlandrennen), and the SP8 with the Ferrari 458 Italia of Racing One. This car is enjoying a memorable season. With its new blue and white livery the Ferrari is currently unbeaten in its class, also winning the Grenzlandrennen last Saturday for its sixth victory of the season. This win came without Mike Jaeger, leaving Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Koehler at the wheel. The championship. The series' regulations, which also assign points on the basis of how many rivals there are to beat, rewarded the Ferrari crew with first place in the standings as the season hit the two-thirds mark. It won’t be easy to hold onto this lead, but the men from Racing One can enjoy number one spot for a few weeks, at least until the 59th ADAC Reinoldus Langstreckenrennen on 22 September.