Nürburg, 6 September 2017 – The Ferrari of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team confirmed its momentum. After winning the ADAC 6 Stunden Ruhr Pokal Rennen at August, the German team also won the 40th Grenzlandrennen on the long Nürburgring track, the famous Nordschleife. Great performance. The 458 Italia GT3 crewed by three German drivers routed the competition winning the SP8 class two laps ahead of their nearest rivals. They also took 18th overall in a race won by the Audi of team Montaplast by Land Motorsport driven by Connor De Philippi and Robin Frijns. The race. The crew was well placed from qualifying and there were no dramas during the race itself. Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Christian Kohlhaas led almost uninterruptedly to finish two laps (about 12 minutes) ahead of the Konrad Motorsport Porsche of Mathias Huttenrauch, Michael Czyborra and Hannes Plesse. Third place, three laps behind, went to the Lexus of the Novel team with Klaus Volker, Helmut and Horst Baumann. The race of the other Ferrari, the 488 GT3 of Octane 126 driven by Bjorn Grossmann, Fabio Leimer and Alexander Muller lasted only seven laps. The next round is on 23 September with the seventh event of the championship, the 57th edition of the Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen.