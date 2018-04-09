09 aprile 2018

Maranello, 9 April 2018 - Two races and two wins. The Ferrari of German team Racing One, crewed by Stephan Kohler, Christian Kohlhaas and Mike Jäger, looks like it’s imitating that of Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1. The trio are totally dominant in the SP8 class, where they face the challenge of great constructors such as Porsche and Aston Martin. Comfortable win. The 43rd DMV 4 Stunden Rennen took place on Saturday, with the Ferrari of Racing One finishing one lap ahead of its nearest pursuers, the Porsche of Ackermann-Lukovnikov-Csaba, and two in front of the Aston Martin of David Thilenius, Tony Richards and Heinz-Jurgen Kronen. SP9 Class. A podium finish was also forthcoming in the SP9 class where two Ferraris 488 GT3s of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau were competing. Georg Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz came second in the Prestige class behind Jans-Bockmann-Schiller for Gigaspeed. The other 488 GT3, the no. 11 of Leonard Weiss and Christian Menzel, arrived in sixteenth. The next round is the 60th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup, scheduled for 23 June.