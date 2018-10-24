Maranello - Nine victories in nine races is a run that would be noteworthy in any championship but is even more significant given that this all took place on the legendary and incredibly difficult Nordschleife track of the Nürburgring.

Unbeatable. The Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Racing One triumphed in all this year’s VLN championship races and was third in the overall championship standings dominating the SP8 class. The car was crewed throughout the season by Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler, although it would be mean not to mention also Mike Jaeger who skipped a race and as a result won a few points less than his teammates.

SP9. Wochenspiegel Team Monschau also enjoyed a great season. Its two 488 GT3s were consistently in the top positions in the hyper-competitive SP9 class. In particular, all season long the no. 22 of Georg Weiss and Jochen Krumbach was a benchmark in the Prestige class. Weiss, Krumbach and Oliver Kainz also triumphed in the final race of the season, the 43rd edition of the Munsterlandpokal. Now we have the winter break, before the 2019 edition of one of motorsport's most unusual series.