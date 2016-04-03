03 aprile 2016

Nurburg, 3 April – The Ferrari of the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One captured the 62nd Westfalenfahrt, first race of the 2016 VLN championship, held entirely on the legendary Nordshleife track, the old course of the Nurburgring, which is over 20 km long. The race. Car number 139 overcame snow and adverse weather to capture a fully deserved win in class SP8 thanks to Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas beating the Lexus of Kleen-Baumann and the Aston Martin of Muniz-Sorensen. Next race. The overall win went to the Phoenix Racing Audi of Frank Stippler and Andres Fjordbach. Next event is scheduled for the end of the month: the DMV 4 Stunden Rennen.