Maranello, 14 July 2016 – The VLN Endurance championship continues this weekend at the Nurburgring track with Round 5 of the 2016 season. A Ferrari will be competing in the Specials 8 category at the 56th

ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen

: it’s a 458 Italia.

Usual trio.

The is car the number 139 fielded by the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One which entrusted it to Mike Jager, Stefan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas. The race will start on Saturday at 12 and will last for four hours.

The opponents.

The Ferrari will fight for the lead in the overall standings, but will also have to contend with other cars in the category, namely one Lexus, one BMW, a Porsche and an Aston Martin.