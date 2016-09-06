06 settembre 2016

Nurburg, 6 September 2016 - The VLN championship has provided yet another race brimming with excitement. At the Ruhr Pokal Rennen 6 Hours the 458 Italia of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One of Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler secured second place after fighting hard for victory. Close fight. The race offered excitement and entertainment for the fans at the legendary Nordschleife and it was only a fair dose of bad luck that robbed the three German drivers of victory. First place went to the Porsche of Andreas Weiland, Bert Flossbach and Jorg Viebahn while Porsche's champion duo of Patrick Pilet and Jorg Bergmeister were overall winners. Next race. The championship will resume later this month with the 48th edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis, a 4-hour race.