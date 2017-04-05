05 aprile 2017

Nurburg, 5 April 2017 – The first race in the 2017 season of the VLN championship, the series held entirely on the Nordschlaife, the old Nurburgring track which is over 20 kilometres long, was disappointing for both the Ferrari customers teams. This weekend, with the 42nd DMV 4-Stunden Rennen, offers the chance for a comeback for the two cars, entered in two different categories. 488 GT3. The main class, the Specials 9 (SP9), sees once again the 488 GT3 of the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau crewed by three German drivers: Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Daniel Keilwitz who has just won the Main Race of the Blancpain Sprint Series at Misano on Sunday in the Pro-Am class at the wheel of the 488 GT3 entered by Rinaldi Racing. 458 Italia GT3. The other Ferrari on track, a 458 Italia GT3, will compete in the Specials 8 class in the four-hour race on Saturday. Mike Jager, Stefan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas will drive car no. 139 of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One. The race will start at 12 pm and finish at 4 pm.