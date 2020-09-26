Visiom dominates Magny Cours

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Visiom Racing climbed to the top of the series standings after claiming pole and victory in the Endurance GT class in round two of the Ultimate Cup Series at Magny Cours. In the Sprint races, which took place in heavy rain, the 458 GT3 of Wasserman Racing Service secured three overall second places, with victories in the UGT category.

GT Endurance. The reigning champions, Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Paul Pagny showed their growing rapport with the car on a perfect weekend, claiming an excellent second place in the season debut at Dijon. After securing pole with a time of 1:39.722, the French team lined up with Perrier, who led comfortably, slowed down only by the Safety Car which came on after an accident at the back. While their rivals swapped positions, Bouvet, Perrier and Pagny processed triumphantly to the finish line.

GT Sprint. After rain began falling on the grid, the race officials delayed the start of Race-1 for almost thirty minutes, waiting for conditions to improve. Eventually, the drivers set off behind the Safety Car. Poleman Philippe Colançon (Wasserman Racing Services) lost a few positions in the early laps, before mounting a spectacular comeback that took him to second place with ten minutes to go. Despite impressive times and the fastest lap of the race, Colançon failed to close in on the leader. However, he still finished first in the UGT category.

Race-2 unfolded likewise. Colançon started from second place at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 GT3 and again lost ground at the beginning before recovering to second place. Once again, he was too far behind the leader to bridge the gap but still won the UGT category.

On the Race-3 starting grid, with rain looming, Colançon decided to start with wets. This decision hampered the Ferrari no. 17 of Wasserman Racing Services. The car lost top spot but held onto second place while again winning the UGT category. The team decided to close the weekend at Magny Cours here, without taking part in the fourth race, plagued by increasingly heavy rain.

Magny Cours will host the third round of the Ultimate Cup Series on 17 and 18 October.