Visiom at the start of the Ultimate Cup Series

The team, which won the Ultimate Cup Series twice in the first two seasons of the series in 2019 and 2020, will be looking for a third title in 2022.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, decked out in its traditional red livery, will take on its rivals in the GT-Touring Endurance Championship with an unchanged trio of stars. French singing star David Hallyday will be competing for the entire season, alongside team owner Jean-Paul Pagny and professional driver Jean-Bernard Bouvet.

Jean-Paul Pagny has commented: "The Ferrari has been completely overhauled and we hope to perform well. With David and Jean-Bernard, we have a friendly relationship, both on and off the track. The spirit is very good in the team, but also in the championship where the relationship with the other drivers is good. It's a real pleasure to be able to share this passion with the other drivers.”