Video Review: victory at the 3 Hours of Paul Ricard

A circuit inscribed in the history of international motorsport, Paul Ricard hosted the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe - Endurance Cup 2024, contested over three hours. At the end of a tight challenge, which saw more than 50 cars on the track, Ferrari achieved a one-two finish in the Bronze class: the number 8 Kessel Racing 296 GT3, driven by David Fumanelli-Niccolò Schirò-Nicolò Rosi, came out on top ahead of the AF Corse number 52, taken to the finish line by Prancing Horse official driver Andrea Bertolini, in a crew with Louis and Jef Machiels.

From the arrival of drivers and teams on the track to the practice sessions and the combined qualifying sessions that determined the starting grid, the video retraces the three days at Paul Ricard with the voices of the key figures, including the official drivers for the Maranello-based manufacturer: Bertolini, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera and Thomas Neubauer.

In the race, seven Ferrari 296 GT3s took centre stage at the French circuit of Le Castellet. In the Pro class, the two AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors cars, numbers 51 and 71, finished in 9th and 15th position. In the Bronze class, the 3 Hours also saw the 4th, 5th and 11th places of the 296 GT3 Sky Tempesta Racing, Kessel Racing (no. 74) and Rinaldi Racing.