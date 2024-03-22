Video review: double podium at 12 Hours of Sebring

Since its inception in 1950, the 12 Hours of Sebring has been one of the most popular and closely followed endurance races in the United States. Ferrari has achieved 12 overall victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring standings, alongside many class triumphs, the most recent of which was won by Cetilar Racing in 2022. The latest edition witnessed a record turnout of spectators and a riveting race that remained unpredictable down to the chequered flag. Under it, the 296 GT3s of Risi Competizione in the GTD Pro class and Cetilar Racing in the GTD class narrowly missed victory, finishing second, just a few thousandths behind the winners.

In the race, cars from the five Ferrari teams – Triarsi Competizione, AF Corse, Conquest Racing, and the aforementioned Risi Competizione and Cetilar Racing – were at the forefront, vying for top positions and securing precious championship points. We can relive this great classic through the images and voices of its stars collected in this video.