Via Italia Strives for Fourth win of Season at Curitiba

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 17 dicembre 2019

Via Italia Racing and their Ferrari 488 GT3 will take to the circuit for the final time in the 2019 season of the Brazilian Endurance Championship at Curitiba, Parana this weekend for the seventh round of the championship. At this point, the championship will be impossible for the Brazilian effort, not for a lack of winning, however. Over the 2019 season, Via Italia Racing has seen victory three times, from six chances, a very impressive result to date. Unfortunately, however, the team will not be able to challenge for a title. That possibility was made impossible by the difficulties the team experienced at the other three rounds. As in prior rounds, the Ferrari 488 GT3 will be driven by Chico Longo and 2019 Le Mans winner and 2019 Brazilian Stock Car Champion Daniel Serra. In addition to his remarkable achievements in 2019, Daniel has also been named an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver. In advance of the final round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship, he had this to say: "I am very happy with the achievements. It is a pity to not be fighting for the Endurance title with Chico, but I will do my best to win this race and end the year at the top of the podium." Co-driver Chico Longo also had this sentiment to share: "We have always been very fast and got good wins. But problems prevented us from fighting for the title. lets at least try to win in Curitiba and finish the year with the most wins of anyone in 2019." The final round of the 2019 season of the Brazilian Endurance Championship will begin with free practice on Thursday, followed by qualifying on Friday. The race will be on December 21 and will last for six hours.