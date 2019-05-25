Via Italia on Pole in Brazil

Daniel Serra completed the fastest lap in the Via Italia Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 car, completing a lap of the Goiania circuit in 1:19.419. Qualifying took place under picture perfect conditions, allowing the Brazilian outfit to demonstrate the maximum capability of their Ferrari 488 GT3 car.

Comments from the Drivers. Daniel Serra was very happy with the lap he achieved, saying "The best lap was a consequence of the good work done by Via Italia Racing and Chico [Longo, team owner and co-driver]. We hope to fight for the first victory of the Ferrari 488 GT3 in Brazil." Team owner and co-driver Chico Longo was equally impressed by the work done thus far: "We worked very well in the development of the car. Serra got a great lap in Qualifying. We are optimistic for the race tomorrow (Saturday)."

Strong Performance Throughout. Daniel Serra and Chico made it a clean sweep of qualifying, leading the GT3 category in all sessions and ultimately beating their nearest competitor by just over three tenths of a second. The leading pair were the only GT3 cars to break into the 1:19 second window, with the key competition a further second back. Via Italia Racing will certainly look to capitalize on their strong pace to earn the first win for the Ferrari 488 GT3 car in Brazil.

Schedule. The green flag will fall Saturday's 4 hour endurance contest at 2pm (Brasilia time).